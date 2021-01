Fargo South-Shanley Remains Tied Atop the EDC With Win Over Davies

Bruins beat the Eagles, 2-0

FARGO, N.D. — The two teams share the same arena. Fargo South-Shanley and Davies took the rivalry to the ice Tuesday night.

The Bruins came out on top with the 2-0 win. Captain Tanner Kirkeby scored both goals.

South-Shanley improved to 7-1 on the season and will look for win number right Friday night against Sheyenne.