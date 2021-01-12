Highway Patrol says ‘contingencies’ in place for possible armed protesters

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is preparing for the possibility of armed demonstrators arriving at the state capitol in Bismarck in the coming days.

The FBI is warning that armed protests could occur at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C. in the days leading up to President-elect Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

“The NDHP has contingencies in place to help ensure a safe and secure environment for every person who works or assembles at the North Dakota State Capitol grounds” according to Sgt. Wade Kadrmas.

Kadrmas declined to discuss details about the contingencies, including staffing levels and which law enforcement agencies are involved.

The FBI issued at least one other bulletin before the riots last week. On Dec. 29, it warned of the potential for armed demonstrators targeting state legislatures.