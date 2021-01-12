Peterson donates official papers to Becker County Museum

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KDLM) – Former Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson will donate his official papers and correspondence to the Becker County Historical Society in Detroit Lakes.

Congressional correspondence, papers, furniture, memorabilia, photos, plaques and books are among the items Peterson is donating.

Peterson’s desk and chair from his Washington, DC office will be on display in the Becker County Museum. A larger exhibit will open in the spring of 2022.

Once archived, Peterson’s papers and correspondence will be available for research and educational purposes.

Peterson represented Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District for 30 years and also served as Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee.

Peterson lost his 2020 reelection bid to Republican Michelle Fischbach.