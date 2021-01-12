Plains Art Museum exhibit showcases 2020 civil rights movements

FARGO, N.D. – Plains Art Musuem opens the Human Rights Festival Exhibit in its third annual showcase.

Presented by the Human Family, this year’s exhibit focuses on the civil rights movements in 2020. Pieces show children detained at the border, COVID-19 and racial injustice. The showcase also addresses North Dakota Native American issues.

The exhibit will run until January 23rd.

“I think it’s important for us to not forget all the movements and everything that was being said at the beginning of the year as far as racial injustice, authority abuses, racism that was going on, and that’s definitely something being represented here,” Joe Williams with Plains Art Community Education said.

Williams is also looking to create digital art projects for a greater reach.