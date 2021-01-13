Frostival begins with snow sculpture competition

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Moorhead Business Association is hosting a snow sculpture competition as Frostival beings.

It’s six whole weeks of winter fun throughout the metro.

The forms are being set up for the artists to make their marks.

“The Snow Must Go On” Snow Sculpture Competition is taking place at Viking Ship Park during the Frozen Fortress. Amateurs and professionals will be creating snow sculptures for the Frozen Fortress.

“Well this year we have six master sculptors. We have them coming from Grand Forks as well as Glyndon and they are local sculptors. It takes a lot of time for these guys to come out, guys and gals, so last year we had three and this year we have six,” Moorhead Business Association Executive Director Sheri Larson said.

Though there is going to be anoOfficial judging and event for the pieces January 30, on February 5th there will be a people’s choice collected online.

Judging will happen all week. The winner will be announced February 6th.