Moorhead Hoops Split Games on Opening Night

Spud girls beat Shanley; West Fargo topped Spud boys

FARGO, N.D. — Opening night of the Minnesota high school winter season. Moorhead boys and girls basketball traveled across the river for match-ups.

The Spud girls took down Shanley, 53-50, for their first win of the season. The Spud boys fell to West Fargo, 90-75, as the Packers stay undefeated on the season.

Its the first of 18 games this season for the Spuds.