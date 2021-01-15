Six charged after violent assault at Mayville State University

Norberto Zapata, Jr.

MAYVILLE, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Four men and a juvenile have been charged with a violent assault on the Mayville State University campus.

The search continues for another suspect, 37-year-old Norberto Zapata, Jr., who has been charged with attempted murder. The others face assault-conspiracy charges.

Traill County Sheriff Steve Hunt says none of the suspects attend Mayville State and a motive is not clear.

The victim, who is a student, reported that he was grabbed by the hair, punched in the eye, hit with a baseball bat, stabbed in the head and thigh and run over by a car.

Hunt says security video from the school was used to help identify the suspects and the cars they were in.

A no trespass order is in place for the off-campus individuals and the Traill County Sheriff’s Department has increased their patrolling on the campus, with plans to continue to do so on an ongoing basis.