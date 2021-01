Icy roads lead to spinouts, overturned vehicles

I-94 near Downer, Minn.

DOWNER, Minn. (KVRR) The Minnesota State Patrol says icy roads are causing several overturned & jackknifed semis and vehicle spinouts in the region.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says troopers kept busy overnight and this morning assisting motorists sliding off the roads.

Grabow is urging travelers to drive accordingly to the conditions and keep the cruise control off.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this morning for blowing snow.