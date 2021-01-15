WATCH: North Dakota National Guard sending more soldiers to inauguration

BISMARCK (KVRR) – The North Dakota National Guard is providing additional support for the Jan. 20 inauguration in Washington, D.C.

National Guard spokesman Bill Prokopyk says approximately 130 Soldiers from the 816th Military Police Company will join 20 previously scheduled N.D. Guard members.

The unit is headquartered in Dickinson with a detachment in Bismarck.

Some Soldiers departed Friday afternoon, others are scheduled to leave over the weekend.

“We are responding to a request from the D.C. National Guard seeking assistance” according to Adjutant Gen. Al Dohrmann.

“This short-term mobilization will not affect our ability to support the COVID-19 fight or any potential security operations within our state if called upon.”