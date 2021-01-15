Play of the Week Nominees: January 15th

South-Shanley, Kindred Battle for POTW

FARGO, ND – (KVRR) The latest Chris Heise High School Play of The Week Nominees come from the ice and hardwood.

First up, Fargo South-Shanley taking on rival Davies. Zach Sandy makes the stellar save in net to keep the Eagles off the board en route to a 2-0 victory.

Play number two comes from Kindred and Central Cass girls basketball. Abby Duchscherer makes the beautiful outlet pass to Tina Frier taking the lead into the half before falling to the Squirrels in the final seconds.

