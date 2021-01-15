Western North Dakota fire burns 10,000 acres, farms and ranches evacuated

HETTINGER, N.D. (KVRR/KWAT) – Nearly 20 fire departments from two states have been fighting a massive wildfire in Adams County, North Dakota.

Lemmon, S.D. Fire Marshal Shane Penfield says the first call came in at 4:30 p.m. Thursday during extremely windy conditions.

Lemmon immediately requested mutual aid from the Hettinger, North Dakota Fire Department and an initial attack was made.

Penfield says the fire was growing very rapidly and moving southeast.

Several farms and ranches were evacuated and structure protection was initiated by responding fire departments from as far away as Mobridge, Faith and Bowman, North Dakota.

Penfield says around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the west flank of the fire re-ignited. He estimated the fire traveled over 20 miles, and was, at some points, more than four miles wide.

It’s believed to have consumed more than 10,000 acres.

Two firefighters were injured and received medical care at West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger, North Dakota.