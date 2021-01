Mustangs Defeat South/Shanley On The Ice

Sheyenne scored three unanswered goals on their way to a Saturday afternoon victory over the Bruins

WEST FARGO (KVRR) – Despite falling behind 1-0 after the first period, Sheyenne Boy’s Hockey came back to score three goals in the final two periods. It gave them a 3-1 win over Fargo South/Shanley on Saturday afternoon. It’s only the second loss on the season for the Bruins in nine games.