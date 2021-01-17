Sen. Cramer: Dems Taking Senate Means Consequences for ND

BISMARCK, N.D. — Sen. Kevin Cramer says with Democrats taking control of the U.S. Senate, there will be consequences for North Dakota.

The Senate now has 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats and two independents who caucus with the Democrats.

Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris would be called upon to break any ties.

But Cramer says most bills are not decided on 50-50 margins and says he expects both sides will need to be more cooperative to get things done.

Cramer says after President-elect Biden takes office, advancing issues important to North Dakota will be a bit more complicated…

“I think it’ll be more of a forced cooperation, I think that the constituents you point should expect…. It’s not that easy, I can’t just run down to the white house and get whatever North Dakota needs from Joe Biden, nor can I just jam a bill through. So there’s going to be more negotiating, more compromising and I don’t think that’s not going to be an all bad thing”

And Cramer says the impacts of the Biden presidency will be especially apparent for the energy industry.

“Nothing happens fast but I do believe that for North Dakota the administration will be going after the things that are really important to us real quickly and real strongly, I think that things like the Dakota access pipeline even the Key access pipeline. These are things that presidents have a lot of power over in regards to various agencies and presidential permit in terms of the Keystone XL but also presents opportunity for Jim, negotiating and for leverage.”

Cramer also said that with the possibility of President Trump facing a post-presidential impeachment trial, the Supreme Court should weigh in on whether the action is even constitutional.

” I think we ought to seek an advisory opinion from a federal court, perhaps even a Chief Justice of Supreme Court or the entire Supreme Court and get an advisory opinion, and see if we can’t avoid even doing this in the Senate that would be my preference and I think that’d be much better in terms of getting America more toward healing and less toward driving the wedge deeper between people”.

Cramer says he thinks Trump lost the election because of many reasons–including the pandemic, his communication style and his poor performance during his first debate with Biden.