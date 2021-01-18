Native American activists applaud reports that Biden will cancel Keystone XL permit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A North Dakota-based Native American advocacy group is applauding reports that President-Elect Joe Biden plans to cancel the cross-border permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline.

“This is a pivot point in history. Either we start recognizing the health of our Earth as the basis of civilization and progress, or we will find ourselves rich now at the expense of grinding poverty soon” according to Lakota People’s Law Project Lead Counsel, Chase Iron Eyes.

“We in Lakota Country relate to the shutting down of KXL as a first step: next should come the Dakota Access pipeline, a tortured and dangerous piece of infrastructure that the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe continues to fight in court.”

First proposed in 2008, the Keystone XL pipeline has become emblematic of the tensions between economic development and curbing fossil fuel emissions.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will seek legal damages if reports are true that Biden plans to scrap the pipeline on his first day as president.

“The National Environmental Policy Act must be respected, now that President-elect Biden is arriving in Washington. We will keep the pressure on” Iron Eyes said.

The pipeline is designed to move about 830,000 barrels of crude oil daily from the province of Alberta to Nebraska.