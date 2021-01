South-Shanley’s Sandy Takes Home High School Play of the Week

Sandy took home 66 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week goes to Fargo South-Shanley net minder Zach Sandy.

The Bruins took home just over 66 percent of the votes. Sandy made a big save to keep the game scoreless in a 2-0 win against Davies.

Congrats to Sandy and the Bruins for taking home the win.