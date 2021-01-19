Breaking down tax return concerns as tax season approaches

With the implications of the pandemic, refunds could be affected.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — As tax season approaches, a local business helps break down what this year’s returns may look like.

The biggest concern may be how to go about filing a 2020 tax return.

There are implications due the pandemic, such as people losing their jobs, receiving stimulus checks or even applying for unemployment.

Many people want to know if they’ll be receiving more or less money from the previous year.

“People are always asking about the stimulus checks, are they taxable? Do we have to pay them back? How the stimulus checks work is it’s non taxable, it has to go on the tax return, but it’s not going to affect their refund or owing in anymore,” S&S Incorporated Accountant Nicole Malard said.

Malard suggests going to an expert when filing as opposed to an online service.

The first day tax returns will be accepted is Feb. 12.