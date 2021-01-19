Explosion causes 14 oil tanks to burn near New Town

NEW TOWN, N.D. – An explosion at an oil tank battery near New Town sent 14 tanks up in flames and caused oil and brine to spill. No injuries were reported in the Monday night blaze.

New Town Fire Chief John DeGroot said the fire was allowed to burn out in a few hours. The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

A report filed with the state by Slawson Exploration Co. shows that the incident caused 25,200 gallons of oil and 10,206 gallons of brine to spill.

The report said the spill was contained to the well site and the oil was consumed by the fire.