H.S. Basketball Roundup: Oak Grove, Ada-Borup Get Wins

Grovers beat Lisbon; Cougars beat Park Christian

FARGO, N.D. — In Class B, a pair of four win teams met Tuesday night as Oak Grove played host to Lisbon.

Grovers lead throughout on the way to a 77-64 win.

Ada-Borup spoiled Park Christian’s home opener taking down the Falcons in a close one, 56-53.