Man accused of using ax to smash Hoeven’s Fargo office now facing federal charges

FARGO (KVRR) – Federal prosecutors have filed charges against a Lisbon, N.D. man who’s accused of using an ax to vandalize Sen. John Hoeven’s downtown Fargo office in December.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says Thomas Alexander Starks is charged with felony destruction of government property.

Police identified Starks from the security video, where they say he is seen walking up stairs into the skyway to the entrance of Hoeven’s office.

Wrigley says a federal investigation was launched almost immediately after the incident.

A GoFundMe account organized by Starks’ wife, Laura, says Starks “makes his political statements openly and non-violently” and says Starks “is a good and innocent man.”

As of Tuesday, the account raised more than $8,000 towards a $15,000 goal.

Cass County prosecutors initially charged Starks with felony criminal mischief.