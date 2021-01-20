Bill proposes North Dakota taxpayers pay for lawmakers’ meals

LAWMAKER SAYS HE HAS TO EAT SPAGHETTI OUT OF A CAN

BISMARCK, N.D. – A bipartisan group of lawmakers want North Dakota taxpayers to pay for their meals.

The bill is in response to a ban on free meals from lobbyists and special interest groups under voter-approved ethics rules.

Republican Rep. Keith Kempenich is sponsoring the bill that would allow lawmakers who live outside Bismarck to claim reimbursement for meals.

The bill has an estimated two-year cost of more than $424,000, or about $3,340 for each of the 127 qualified lawmakers.

Kempenich says he used to get fancy dinners from lobbyists, but that now he has to eat spaghetti out of a can.