Freedom Elementary PTA partners with Vitalant for virtual blood drive

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Freedom Elementary School PTA in West Fargo is partnering with Vitalant for a virtual blood drive.

The three-day event runs through Friday.

To make it as safe as possible, rather than set up a donation site at the school, those wanting to donate can sign up online and make an appointment to stop by their local Vitalant location.

Those who donate blood will also get tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

PTA Vice President Lori Steinbrink says the drive is a way to support our local clinics and hospitals at a time when it’s more important to do so than ever.

“My goal, when I put the event out on Facebook, was to flood Vitalant with Freedom Elementary families,” Steinbrink laughed. “But ultimately, any person, any person who is able to, whether it be five a day or 20 a day, we will just be happy to get more people in the doors.”

You can sign up to donate by clicking here.