LIVE: Top Priorities For President Biden & What’s Next For Trump

KVRR's Adam Ladwig Talks With MSUM Political Science Professor Dr. Barbara Headrick

In part one of our interview, MSUM Political Science Professor Dr. Barbara Headrick talks about the top priorities of the new Biden administration, including his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In part two, she tells us what’s likely next for former President Trump, including his upcoming impeachment trial, and what his political future could hold.