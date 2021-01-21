Charges filed after boy found outdoors in cold

MANDAN, N.D. – A Mandan couple is charged with child endangerment after their 4-year-old son, dressed in pajamas, was found outdoors in freezing temperatures.

An affidavit says a caller told police the child was visibly shaking when found three-tenths of a mile from his home Saturday morning without shoes and wrapped in a blanket.

The temperature was 19 degrees. Twenty-six-year-old Kasandra Denault and 42-year-old Peter Denault made their initial court appearances.

The two are also facing misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charges.