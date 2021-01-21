Dem-NPL Chair shares what a Biden Administration could mean for North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — The chair of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL says she hopes North Dakotans will give the Biden-Harris administration a chance.

Kylie Oversen says she recognizes that North Dakota remains deeply conservative and that some may feel anxious about a largely Democratic federal government.

However, she believes that the new administration will better our state by working to rebuild markets for farmers and taking an aggressive approach to combating the coronavirus pandemic.

She hopes North Dakota’s legislators will work together to bring Biden’s vision of unity forward.

“I haven’t seen that desire for bipartisanship or common sense from the North Dakota legislature,” she says. “We’ve seen a number of outlandish and dangerous bills that have been proposed by particularly Republican lawmakers.”

One of President Biden’s first executive orders is revoking the cross-border permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Gov. Burgum has asked him to reconsider.