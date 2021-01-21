Fargo Police warn of dangerous pills containing Fentanyl

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police say so far this year, there’s been an increase in drug overdoses compared to 2020.

Police also say that over the past year, there was an increase in the use of M30 Fentanyl pills, typically small round blue pills with an ”M” imprinted on one side and a “30” imprinted on the other.

Police say the pills are “extremely dangerous” due to the potency of Fentanyl. There were several cases where the pills were marketed on the street as Oxycodone, but buyers didn’t realize the pills contained Fentanyl.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the distribution of dangerous drugs to contact the Narcotics Unit at 701-235-4493.

You can also use the Fargo Police Dept. app, or text keyword FARGOPD to 847411 with your tip.