Missouri Valley Football Conference Readjusts Spring Schedule
Find NDSU's new game dates below
ST. LOUIS – (NDSU Athletics) The Missouri Valley Football Conference has revealed its updated 2021 spring football schedule. In its unwavering commitment to providing meaningful and safe competitive opportunities for the conference’s student-athletes, the MVFC will play a full eight-game schedule culminating the season with the NCAA Division I Football Championship, which begins with games on Saturday, April 24.
The revamped schedule features 40 league games over eight straight weekends (Feb. 19-April 10), holding Saturday, April 17, as a rescheduling window in the event of a postponement.
With Indiana State opting out of the spring football season, Southern Illinois has been added to North Dakota State’s schedule. The Bison are not scheduled to play Western Illinois.
North Dakota State opens the season Sunday, Feb. 21, hosting Youngstown State. NDSU will also host three Saturday games against Illinois State on March 13, North Dakota on March 20 and South Dakota State on April 3. All four home games are scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
NDSU’s road games are at Southern Illinois on Feb. 27, at Missouri State on March 6, at South Dakota on March 27, and at Northern Iowa on April 10.
Friday, Feb. 19
Western Illinois at South Dakota
South Dakota State at UNI
Saturday, Feb. 20
Illinois State at Missouri State
Southern Illinois at North Dakota
Sunday, Feb. 21
Youngstown State at North Dakota State
Saturday, Feb. 27
South Dakota at Illinois State
Missouri State at Western Illinois
South Dakota State at North Dakota
North Dakota State at Southern Illinois
UNI at Youngstown State
Thursday, March 4
South Dakota at North Dakota
Saturday, March 6
Illinois State at UNI
North Dakota State at Missouri State
Western Illinois at South Dakota State
Southern Illinois at Youngstown State
Saturday, March 13
Illinois State at North Dakota State
Missouri State at South Dakota
North Dakota at Western Illinois
UNI at Southern Illinois
Youngstown State at South Dakota State
Saturday, March 20
Western Illinois at Illinois State
Missouri State at UNI
North Dakota at North Dakota State
South Dakota at Youngstown State
South Dakota State at Southern Illinois
Saturday, March 27
Illinois State at South Dakota State
Southern Illinois at Missouri State
North Dakota at Youngstown State
North Dakota State at South Dakota
UNI at Western Illinois
Friday, April 2
UNI at South Dakota
Saturday, April 3
Southern Illinois at Illinois State
Missouri State at North Dakota
South Dakota State at North Dakota State
Youngstown State at Western Illinois
Saturday, April 10
North Dakota at Illinois State
Youngstown State at Missouri State
North Dakota State at UNI
South Dakota at South Dakota State
Western Illinois at Southern Illinois
Saturday, April 17
Open (Saved as Rescheduling Window)