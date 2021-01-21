Missouri Valley Football Conference Readjusts Spring Schedule

Find NDSU's new game dates below

ST. LOUIS – (NDSU Athletics) The Missouri Valley Football Conference has revealed its updated 2021 spring football schedule. In its unwavering commitment to providing meaningful and safe competitive opportunities for the conference’s student-athletes, the MVFC will play a full eight-game schedule culminating the season with the NCAA Division I Football Championship, which begins with games on Saturday, April 24.

The revamped schedule features 40 league games over eight straight weekends (Feb. 19-April 10), holding Saturday, April 17, as a rescheduling window in the event of a postponement.

With Indiana State opting out of the spring football season, Southern Illinois has been added to North Dakota State’s schedule. The Bison are not scheduled to play Western Illinois.

North Dakota State opens the season Sunday, Feb. 21, hosting Youngstown State. NDSU will also host three Saturday games against Illinois State on March 13, North Dakota on March 20 and South Dakota State on April 3. All four home games are scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

NDSU’s road games are at Southern Illinois on Feb. 27, at Missouri State on March 6, at South Dakota on March 27, and at Northern Iowa on April 10.

Friday, Feb. 19

Western Illinois at South Dakota

South Dakota State at UNI

Saturday, Feb. 20

Illinois State at Missouri State

Southern Illinois at North Dakota

Sunday, Feb. 21

Youngstown State at North Dakota State

Saturday, Feb. 27

South Dakota at Illinois State

Missouri State at Western Illinois

South Dakota State at North Dakota

North Dakota State at Southern Illinois

UNI at Youngstown State

Thursday, March 4

South Dakota at North Dakota

Saturday, March 6

Illinois State at UNI

North Dakota State at Missouri State

Western Illinois at South Dakota State

Southern Illinois at Youngstown State

Saturday, March 13

Illinois State at North Dakota State

Missouri State at South Dakota

North Dakota at Western Illinois

UNI at Southern Illinois

Youngstown State at South Dakota State

Saturday, March 20

Western Illinois at Illinois State

Missouri State at UNI

North Dakota at North Dakota State

South Dakota at Youngstown State

South Dakota State at Southern Illinois

Saturday, March 27

Illinois State at South Dakota State

Southern Illinois at Missouri State

North Dakota at Youngstown State

North Dakota State at South Dakota

UNI at Western Illinois

Friday, April 2

UNI at South Dakota

Saturday, April 3

Southern Illinois at Illinois State

Missouri State at North Dakota

South Dakota State at North Dakota State

Youngstown State at Western Illinois

Saturday, April 10

North Dakota at Illinois State

Youngstown State at Missouri State

North Dakota State at UNI

South Dakota at South Dakota State

Western Illinois at Southern Illinois

Saturday, April 17

Open (Saved as Rescheduling Window)