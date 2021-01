MSUM Women’s Basketball’s Series With Duluth Canceled

No make-up will happen

MOORHEAD, Minn. — (MSUM Athletics) The Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team’s two-game home series with Minnesota Duluth, scheduled for this Friday and Saturday (Jan. 22-23), has been cancelled due to COVID-19 test protocols. Officials from both schools made the announcement on Thursday.

Per NSIC scheduling guidelines for this season, this weekend’s series will not be rescheduled.