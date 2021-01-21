North Dakota Senate approves primary seatbelt bill

BISMARCK (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota Senate has passed a bill to make not buckling up a “primary” offense.

Right now, the law is a “secondary offense,” which means drivers must be stopped for another violation before the extra $25 is tacked on for not wearing a seat belt.

Bismarck Republican Senator Mike Dwyer said law enforcement has been pleading with lawmakers to make it a primary offense.

The bill also requires all passengers to be buckled up.

The measure passed 28 to 18. It’s next stop is the House.