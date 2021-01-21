Report: Eagles to hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as head coach

Comes from former Eagles OC Frank Reich's staff

PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29) – The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly set to hire Indianapolis Colts Offensive Coordinator Nick Sirianni as head coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sirianni, 39, was a late entry into the wide field of candidates the Eagles sifted through during their extensive search for a new leader. If officially hire, it would be Sirianni’s first experience as head coach.

Sirianni’s professional coaching career started in 2009 with the Kansas City Chief where he served as quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach.

He then spent four years with the Chargers before being hired as Colts offensive coordinator in 2018.