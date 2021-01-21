Streets ‘bizarrely empty’ during Biden Inauguration

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – It was an Inauguration Day unlike any other. For those hoping to get a glimpse of the Inauguration ceremony, this is about as close to the Capitol as you can get.

The streets of Washington, D.C. were largely quiet as President Joe Biden was sworn into office. Barbed wire fences, concrete barriers, and military trucks blocked off roads, forming a security zone that shut down most of downtown Washington.

About 25,000 members of the National Guard from 17 states including North Dakota guarded the Capitol complex throughout the presidential swearing in.

Despite extremely limited access, some visitors still traveled from across the country hoping to witness the event.