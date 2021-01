BREAKING NEWS: Hank Aaron dies at 86

(KVRR) – Major League Baseball icon Hank Aaron has died.

Aaron was 86.

IN 1974, Aaron became the first person to surpass Babe Ruth’s lifetime record of 714 homeruns.

Aaron retired with 755 home runs, an all-time record that stood for decades until Barry Bonds broke Aaron’s record and finished his career with 762 home runs.