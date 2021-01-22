Fugitive sought in Mayville State University attack arrested

MAYVILLE, ND (KVRR/KFGO) – A man wanted for attempted murder in the beating of a student on the Mayville State University campus has been arrested.

Thirty-seven-year-old Noberto Zapata, Jr. was found in an apartment in Hatton earlier this week. Zapata is one of five people charged in the attack.

Traill County Chief Deputy Tony Ernst says Zapata tried to escape by going through a window, but he was quickly apprehended by deputies and state crime bureau agents.

The victim reported that he was grabbed by the hair, punched in the eye, hit with a baseball bat, stabbed in the head and thigh with a screwdriver and run over by a car. Security video from the school helped identify the suspects and the cars they were in.

Ernst says the case remains under investigation and he won’t release information on a possible motive.

Zapata is in the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.