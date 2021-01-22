North Dakota cannabis petition approved for circulation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Secretary of State Al Jaeger has approved a petition to be circulated for a constitutional initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.

If enough signatures are collected and if the measure is approved by voters, recreational marijuana would be legalized for people 21 and over.

Residents would be allowed to grow, possess and transport up to 12 cannabis plants for personal use. The sale of marijuana and consuming in public would be prohibited.

Jaeger says the sponsoring committee will have to collect valid signatures equal to at least 4% of the state population. About 26,904 signatures are needed.

If enough signatures are submitted within the one year, the measure will be placed on the ballot for the next statewide special election or the June 2022 election, whichever comes first.