Church drive-thru clothing drive helps keep people warm

Cold weather clothing drive items will be distributed throughout community shelters

FARGO, N.D. — One local church is helping members in the community stay warm and cozy for the rest of this winter season.

Messiah Lutheran Church in Fargo is helping collect some much needed winter essentials with a Drive-Thru Cold Weather Clothing Drive.

The drive thru event asks for new or gently used items such as mittens, gloves, scarves and coats to be donated and distributed throughout various local agencies to help assist people in need.

“A lot of people are cold and work outside and maybe don’t have a home so they’re in the shelters and so we’re trying to provide an opportunity for people to donate and also take them to the organizations so they’ll have more clothing,” Messiah Lutheran Church Council Liaison, Gail Nelson said.

People who may have missed the drive thru clothing drive can still drop off warm winter essentials until Tuesday.