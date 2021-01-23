Horace Man is in custody following standoff with police in Fargo

29-year-old Joshua Hoelanderson faces charges of terrorizing, fleeing in a motorized vehicle, refusal to halt and preventing arrest.

FARGO, N.D. — An early morning police standoff leads to a temporary shelter in place order as a Horace man barricades himself inside his vehicle.

According to the Fargo Police Department at approximately 3:47 am officers were doing a routine patrol on the 2800 block of 13th Avenue South when they noticed a driver tailgating their vehicle.

“The officer pulled into a lot on the 1300 block of Page drive to see if the individual was attempting to request assistance,” Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said.

It was then when officers noticed something wasn’t right.

“The driver of the auto aggressively exited the auto and approached the squad, attempting to prevent the officer from exiting his car, there was a brief confrontation there during which the individual indicated to the officer that he was going to retrieve a gun and come back,” Chief Zibolski said.

According to officers, as they called for backup, Hoelanderson fled the scene to the 2700 block of Villa drive where they came to a stop in a driveway behind a residential garage.

“Shortly after this the officer heard a gunshot emanating from inside the vehicle,” Chief Zibolski said.

Hoelanderson then began barricading the windows of his vehicle.

“At this point additional officers were arriving and a perimeter was set up, our Red River SWAT team was activated along with members of the crisis negotiation unit.

As the situation unfolded, Zibolski says Hoelanderson failed to respond to officer commands and they suspected he had barricaded himself inside of the trunk of his vehicle.

“We used the rook tool to pop the back of the trunk as the forklift lifted the back of the trunk the suspect’s hands popped out and he was taken into custody without incident that was at 8:03 this morning so this played out for a significant period of time,” Chief Zibolski said.

Hoelanderson was taken into custody and treated for weather related concerns, but did not appear to have suffered any gunshot wounds.

The shelter in place was lifted at around 11:30 this morning.

Hoelanderson faces charges of terrorizing, fleeing in a motorized vehicle, refusal to halt and preventing arrest.