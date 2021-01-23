NDSU Women Salvage Weekend Series Against Denver With Win

After falling on Friday night, North Dakota State defeated the Denver Pioneers on Saturday, 74-56

FARGO, ND – The North Dakota State women’s basketball team didn’t trail after the first quarter, cruising to a 74-56 win over Denver to earn a weekend split with the Pioneers.

NDSU improved to 11-3 overall and 6-2 in Summit League play, while Denver dropped to 4-10 overall and 2-4 in league play. The Bison return to action on Friday, Jan. 29 at Kansas City. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at the Swinney Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Emily Dietz led the Bison with a game-high 17 points, while Heaven Hamling and Ryan Cobbins joined her in double figures with 16 and 11 points respectively. It was the 10th game this season in double figures for Hamling. Michelle Gaislerova hit three 3-pointers in the game, becoming the second player in school history to hit 200 in a career. Cobbins had a game-high nine rebounds, while Reneya Hopkins grabbed a career-high six boards. Cobbins had a season-high four assists, while Dietz, Gaislerova and Kadie Deaton each had three assists. Deaton tied a career-high with three steals, while Abby Schulte had two. Uju Ezeudu led the Pioneers with 15 points.

After a season-low in 3-point and field goal percentage on Friday, the Bison filled up the stat sheet on Saturday. NDSU was 28-of-61 (45.9%) from the field and 11-of-20 (55%) from 3-point range. Denver was 18-of-45 (40%) from the floor and 6-of-20 (30%) from downtown. The Bison were 7-of-12 (58.3%) at the free throw line, while Denver was 14-of-22 (63.6%). NDSU had advantages in points off turnovers (21-10), points in the paint (34-18), second chance points (14-5) and bench points (17-8).

The Bison used three-straight 3-pointers from Gaislerova, Hamling and Schulte late in the first quarter to take a 25-22 lead after the first quarter. NDSU used a 16-5 run over a 6:09 span in the second quarter, allowing just one Denver field goal in the span, to take a 46-35 lead at the half. Denver cut the lead to seven late in the third quarter, as the Bison took a 54-46 lead into the final quarter. NDSU scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter over a 5:57 span, with Hamling scoring eight of them, to put the game away.

