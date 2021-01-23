UPDATE: Armed man prompts shelter in place from Fargo police, man in custody

FARGO – Police and Red River SWAT dealt with a man for several hours early Sat. morning who was believed to be armed with a gun in the parking lot of an apartment building.

Shortly after 8 a.m., KFGO reporter Don Haney confirmed that the man was in police custody. No shots were fired and there were no reports of injuries.

Police issued a shelter-in-place in the immediate vicinity of the call in the 1300 blk. of Gateway Drive.