Early Morning Fire Destroys House in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A fire early this morning has destroyed a home in Moorhead.

Fire crews were dispatched to the home on 1314 11 street South around 4 am.

Once firefighters arrived on scene they had little time to put out the flames as they noticed it was coming from the basement of the structure.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames within 10 minutes .

There was one person home at the time of the fire, but they were able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire is pending investigation and it is unknown at this time.