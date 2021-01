DGF’s Leach Wins High School Play of the Week

Leach's Dunk won 55 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week goes to DGF boys basketball and Owen Leach.

Leach took home just over 66 percent of the votes. Leach had a huge dunk as part of a 14-0 run for the Rebels in the second half to beat East Grand Forks.

Congrats to Leach and the Rebels and Leach for taking home the win.