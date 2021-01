North-South Girls Hockey Continues Unbeaten Streak

Spruins beat Grand Forks, 5-1

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo North-South girls hockey unbeaten streak improves to 10 games as the Spruins took down Grand Forks at home Tuesday night, 5-1.

Spruins opened up the scoring in the first period with a goal from Lindsey Astrup.

They’re back in action on Saturday against Bismarck.