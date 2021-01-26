Twitter permanently bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

MINNEAPOLIS – Twitter has permanently banned MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s account after he continually perpetuated the claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

A Twitter spokesperson said in a statement that it decided to ban Lindell, who founded MyPillow, due to “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy. The policy was implemented last September and is targeted at fighting disinformation.

It was not immediately clear which posts by Lindell on Twitter triggered the suspension of his account.

Lindell, a Trump supporter, has continued to insist the presidential election was rigged.