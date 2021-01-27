Bill would make State Health Officer, DHS Director elected positions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – A state senator from Wahpeton has introduced a bill to make the State Health Officer and the director of the Department of Human Services elected positions.

Republican Jason Heitkamp says the suggestion comes from a constituent. He says the Health Officer has a lot of power, as evidenced by orders issued during the pandemic.

Heitkamp says both positions would be elected on the “no-party” ballot.

The bill is co-sponsored by Hazelton Republican Representative Jeff Magrum.