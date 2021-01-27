Crews put out West Fargo semi fire

Vehicle fire smokes out Key Contracting parking lot.

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Smoke hovers over Key Contracting after a diesel fuel tank ignition.

West Fargo Fire teams responded to vehicle fire on 7th avenue at 1:50 Wednesday afternoon where they found a semi fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were concerned that the fire could spread to a nearby building and other vehicles

No reported injuries from the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“What really set this one off more is that most of these trucks, their hoods are all fiberglass so it burns very, very efficiently,” West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller said.