Minnesota lawmakers to reintroduce sports betting bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two lawmakers have announced plans to introduce legislation to put Minnesota among 25 other states and Washington, D.C. in legalizing sports betting.

The legislation is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Karla Bigham and Republican Rep. Pat Garofalo. It would allow on-site sports wagering at tribal casinos for the first year, then mobile betting for those who sign up for an account at a casino.

The lawmakers argue the bill would provide additional tax revenue and consumer protections to individuals who are gambling anyway.

Minnesota tribes oppose the proposal. And top legislative leaders have expressed disinterest.

Attempts in past years failed to gain support.