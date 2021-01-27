ND venues ready to hold events at 75% capacity

FARGO, N.D. – Venues in North Dakota like Sanctuary Events Center are looking forward to holding events at 75 percent capacity starting Friday.

Director of Sales Kayla Cash has seen many events like weddings booked from couples from Minnesota where capacity is at 25 percent. She adds lower Covid-19 numbers in North Dakota have eased tensions of many people who were reluctant of going to events.

Cash says she often gets calls from people wishing to go to weddings asking about their coronavirus policies. They include mandatory mask-wearing, tables being six feet apart and limiting the amount of people per table.

“The guidelines help just so that people are able to hold an event. You know, there are many corporate groups that are wanting to get back into having gatherings and seeing the numbers go down is obviously helpful. It makes people feel more comfortable booking an event,” Cash said.

As for the rest of the year, Cash says businesses are looking forward to holding events and she has some booked for the summer.