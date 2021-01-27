NDSU Men’s Basketball Renews Summit League Match-Up With Kansas City

Bison playing UMKC for first time since 2013

FARGO, N.D — Since entering in to Summit League play, North Dakota State men’s basketball has won seven of their last eight games. That includes a series sweep over Denver this past weekend at the SHAC to remain undefeated at home.

In the final game of that series against the Pioneers, the Bison were hummin’ shooting 62 percent from the field and having five players score in double figures.

This week presents a brand new test. NDSU hits the road to face Missouri-Kansas City for the first time since 2013, the last time the Roos were conference members.

Playing a team with a fresh slate is something the Bison are looking forward to.

“It feels like I’m back in freshman year being new to every team that’s in the Summit League. It’s a great opportunity,” senior forward Rocky Kreuser said. It’s fun to look at a scouting report and not know any guys on there. Being able to look at it and transfer the scouting report over to the game and play the game without any history there.”

“You go in and gather as much information as you can with stats and most importantly video that you’ve seen,” head coach Dave Richman said. “What we do is pretty simple. It’s about North Dakota State. They’ll be certain adjusting to preparing for UMKC but also making sure come Friday and hopefully carry over into Saturday, just being that best version of ourselves.”

“Sticking to our principles and trusting each other. We pride ourselves on our defense,” senior guard Tyree Eady said. “We like playing team defense. We help each other. We don’t guard our man. We guard as a whole team. Going out there and doing what we do best. Guarding the ball and try to limit their possessions. Hopefully come out there with a win.”

The Bison were victorious in the last head-to head meeting beating the Roos 71-34.