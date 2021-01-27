Pandemic blamed for first Fargodome deficit in its history

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Since the Fargodome opened in 1993, the venue finished every year with a surplus. That was until 2020 when the coronavirus hit.

General Manager Rob Sobolik says the Fargodome’s deficit was just over $770,000.

The venue had budgeted 96 days of events and nearly 472,000 people for 2020. It ended up with only 34 events and just over 101,000 attendees, most of that was in the first part of 2020.

Sobolik says the deficit will be covered by excess cash on the balance sheet, or using some money from the Fargodome’s $46 million surplus

Better days are ahead with a boat show this weekend and a high school wrestling tournament and kickoff of NDSU football in late February.