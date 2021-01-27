Sanford Health, Dakota Lions Sight & Health partner to create birth tissue donation program

It is the first birth tissue donation program in the Upper Midwest

FARGO, N.D. — A new program at Sanford Health gives mothers who give birth through a planned Caesarean section the chance to make a difference in someone else’s life.

The hospital has partnered with Dakota Lions Sight & Health to create a birth tissue donation program.

Birth tissue contains special cells that are used to treat many conditions, including traumatic burns, skin cancer, neurological damage and blood disorders.

Donations take place post-birth and pose no risk to the mother or baby.

“Really, you’re celebrating that gift of life through the birth of a new child; it’s a very happy time, and that gift of the placenta goes on to help 20 to 30 individuals,” says Dakota Lions Sight & Health CEO Marcy Dimond.

Sanford Health’s Nursing Director Jane Taber adds, “It really saves lives, decreases pain with the healing process, so we are so fortunate to be able to work with Dakota Lions Sight & Health in this opportunity.”

This is the first birth tissue donation program in the Upper Midwest.

For more information on donating birth tissue, visit dakotasight.org and sanfordhealth.org.