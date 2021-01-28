Judge denies sentence reduction for man convicted in traffic death

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – A judge has refused to reduce the prison sentence for a West Fargo man who pleaded guilty to the traffic death of a friend.

Cass County District Judge Wade Webb turned down a sentence reduction for Daniel Dal Pozzo. Dal Pozzo, in a written request from the state penitentiary in Bismarck, said that in the interest of justice and for the well-being of his family, his sentence should be reduced.

Dal Pozzo was given 12 years in prison for the June 2019 death of Johnny Grey of West Fargo. Grey was a passenger in a car driven by Dal Pozzo that slammed into parked vehicles in West Fargo. Grey was a well-known hair stylist in Fargo

Dal Pozzo’s blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the limit for driving when the collision took place.

The Cass County State’s Attorneys Office opposed the sentence reduction.