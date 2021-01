Thursday Night High School Roundup: Davies Boys Hockey, Fergus Falls Boys Basketball Get Wins

Recaps of Davies-Moorhead boys hockey, Moorhead-Fergus Falls boys basketball

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It was a busy night of high school sports in Moorhead Thursday night. The Spuds hosted Davies in boys hockey and Fergus falls in boys basketball.

It was the visitors who came out victorious in both match-ups. The Otters beat the Spuds, 73-60 and Eagles won on the ice, 3-2.